Passengers Feared Dead In Ghastly Auto Accident Along Ikom Ogoja Highway

By Aplefe Ojong

A ghastly auto accident along the Ikom – Ogoja Highway may have claimed the lives of the occupants.

The accident which happened overnight saw the badly damaged vehicle somersault from the road into the nearby bush.

A staff of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA who stopped to check what happened at the scene told CrossRiverWatch that, “Victims are parishioners of St. Thomas Catholic church, Ado Kasa New Karu. No aditional details yet.

“The scrappy information is based on fragments of papers in the accident car. I saw no victim or eye witness. I was traveling to Ogoja from Ikom when I saw the carnage which apparently occurred last night.”

The Ogoja Ikom highway has been notorious for horrific auto accidents that have taken several lives with the federal government planning to dualize the road in 2017.

