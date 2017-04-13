PDP Stands For Kleptocracy – Buhari’s Aide, Obla Tells Ayade

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla has refuted claims by Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade that there is no ideological difference between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obla said that contrary to Ayade’s claim, the PDP stands for everything negative about governance while the APC stands for uprightness with Ayade’s perception being that of opportunistic politicians who do not believe in anything.

Obla who took to his Facebook account to make known his position Thursday morning, posited that if Ayade has read the constitution, manifesto and other documents of the APC, then he will know that both parties have different ideologies. He advised him not to judge the party due to the number of decampees leaving the PDP for APC as that does not affect the ideology of the party.

“Governor Ayade is talking arrant rubbish to suggest that there is no ideological differences (sic) between the APC and PDP. His mindset is that of unprincipled and opportunistic politicians who litter the political firmament and landscape of Nigeria that do not believe in anything. Has Governor Ayade read the Constitution, Manifesto and other documents of the APC? I do not think so! If he had taken the pain to read these documents and digested them well he wouldn’t have made such a statement!

“Let me tell Governor Ayade that there are clearly ideological differences between PDP and APC! APC stands for a paradigm shift in the management of resources while PDP stands for Kleptocracy. APC stands for social and economic Justice while (PDP) stands for prebendalism, retrogression, electoral roguery!

“APC is center of the left in the political spectrum while PDP stands for center of the right and conservatism! The fact that unprincipled and opportunistic members of PDP are leaving it in droves and jumping into APC does not blur the ideological differences between APC and PDP.

“I can assure Governor Ayade that no President produced by APC will sell an oil field worth more $500 billion for a miserable $1.5 billion and share it among himself and his cronies! I can assure Governor Ayade (that) no National Security Adviser appointed by an APC President would dare to misappropriate $15 billion budgeted to purchase weaponry for the military!”

Governor Ayade had on Wednesday said that there is no ideological difference between both parties. Ayade who stated this while receiving the leadership of the party led by Ali Modu Sheriff said the welfare of the citizenry should be the priority of every politician.

“There is indeed, no ideological difference whether you are in PDP, APC or belong to one faction or the other. If truly you put people above your person, you must allow peace to reign. You must recognize that there is a process and procedure, you must recognize that the challenges of the society has created in itself a structure that allows you to resolve conflict and that is why there is law,” Ayade said.

