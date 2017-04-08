Prospective JAMB Candidates Protest In Calabar Over ‘Difficult’ Registration Process

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
Hundreds of prospective candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) midweek stormed the premises of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board in Calabar, the Cross River State capital to protest the poor service being rendered by staff which has affected their registration process.
The prospective candidates numbering over 500 sealed the entrance to the office located along Marian Road after the Mary Slessor roundabout as early as 7:00 AM Wednesday morning, chanting solidarity songs and marched round Barracks road, Millennium park and back to the office via Mary Slessor avenue with officials of the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps following them to forestall any break down in law and order with petty traders making brisk businesses reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“The process of registration this year has been so difficult. I come to this JAMB office every working day; but till now, I have not been registered,’’ Jeremiah Osibu, a candidate told NAN and lamented his inability to get his Personal Identity Number (PIN) for his registration which he began since March 20, 2017.
Also, Miss Comfort Eban, told NAN that she has spent over NGN8,000 on transportation after paying the stipulated NGN6, 200 fee for the UTME on March 20.
“I am joining this protest today because we want our leaders and the examination body to do something about it. The 2017 process of registration is too stressful.
“From the look of things, if this registration continues like this in the next few days, thousands of prospective candidates would not be able to sit for this examination,” she said.
For Richard Onah, who said he came all the way from Ogoja Local Government Area to register for the examination, called on JAMB to extend the registration to capture all prospective candidates.
Efforts to speak with JAMB officials proved abortive as the protesters blocked the lone entrance to the public building.
Danboy
What JAMB is putting these poor students through is unconscionable. Why can’t they (JAMB) use Internet technology to facilitate registration by candidates?
Why require applicants who live outside Calabar such as the central and northern parts of the state to travel to Calabar to register? Why not open up registration centers in all the local government areas of the state?