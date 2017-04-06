Senator Ita-Giwa To Dump PDP For APC Today

By Ushang Ewa

The Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on National Assembly matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa Thursday in Calabar announced that she will be defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today (Friday) at Bakassi.

Ita-Giwa who has been a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for about 14 years now said she is defecting to the APC to join her contemporaries as she has Become idle in the PDP for more than a year.

“I have been idle in the PDP for over one year now. It is time for me to move on politically with my huge Bakassi supporters.

“Besides, nearly all my contemporaries are in the APC. SO, it is time for me to join them and work for the progress of the party at the state and national levels,” Ita-Giwa said.

The Bakassi born princess who is popularly referred to as ”Mama-Bakassi” was elected Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District under the platform of the All Peoples Party from May 1999 to May 2003 in the 3rd assembly.

Following her exit from the senate in 2003, she defected to the PDP and was appointed Special Adviser on National Assembly matters by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

She held several positions and until her defection, was appointed the Chairman of the Cross River State Ports Authority by Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade whom she recently applauded for his vision in re-industrializing the state.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 AM with APC bigwigs in the state expected to welcome her to the party.

The acting state Chairman of APC, John Ochala, said her defection was a welcome development reports The Punch.

“It is a welcome development,” Ochala said. “Her crossing over to the APC is good. She should take her time to study and understand the party’s constitution.”

Also, a chieftain of the APC, Paul Adah, said her defection would be a big boost for the APC in the southern senatorial district considering her massive supporters.

Adah, a two term member of the House of Representatives representing Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency also said that the contentious issue of resettling the displaced Bakassi persons would be speedily addressed following her defection to the APC.

“She is a big fish for the party. Her defection is the right decision at the right time. I see it as a great sign of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the so many things that he has done to the people of Cross River State. With her defection, the resettlement problem of Bakassi will be conclusively handled,” Paul, the immediate past commissioner representing Cross River State in the Niger Delta Development Commission said.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.