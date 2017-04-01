Superhighway: Community Consultations To End Today

By Ushang Ewa

The consultation of selected communities over issues concerning the proposed 260 kilometers Superhighway by the Cross River State government is scheduled to end today.

The consultations which began Friday, saw Cross River Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu visit Ekpene-Tete and Esighi communities in Akpabuyo and Bakassi local government areas.

The meetings continued Saturday with Professor Esu visiting Ekuri which has been the center of controversy and Okokori communities in Akamkpa and Obubra local government areas respectively.

Today (Sunday) the consultations are suppose to begin by 10:00 AM at Isobendeghe and move to Borum by 12:30 AM all in Boki local government area from where it will proceed to Mbube in Ogoja by 3:00 PM and end with a rally in Nyanya in Bekwarra local government by 4:00 PM.

The consultations come weeks after the Federal Government for the third time, announced in official fora that the Environmental Impact Assignment for the road does not meet basic international requirement.

However, the state has continuously alleged that relevant authorities are just playing ‘petty politics’ with the state’s future.

The state had issued an ultimatum to the Federal government after revoking its earlier publication which announced that 10 kilometers either way of the road is being kept for ‘developmental control’.

Also, the organized labor in the state gave an ultimatum to the Federal government over the road with some alleging the protest was sponsored by state elements.

