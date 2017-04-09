The Defection Of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa And Co BY VENATIUS IKEM

Let me start by welcoming Princess Florence Ita-Giwa to APC. I am told that the grounds of Bakassi shook up to State Housing Estate where the reception took place. We thank God for increase! I know say you no de carry last!

As Cross River south senatorial district takes determined steps to up their presence and membership in APC, I urge the rest of the state to do likewise. Cross River State, according to Gov. Imoke cannot afford to be in the opposition! We must hearken to his advice and wisdom.

As the dust from this wave of movement settles, I am happy that the Governor is no longer threatening decampees with thunder and brimstone! Maybe because they are not his brothers and sisters from Obudu and the north.

We welcome this development too. I even understand that he is begging Sen. Ita- Giwa not to resign her appointment as Chairman of the Cross River State Ports Authority! She is at liberty to leave but keep the appointment, to save him the embarrassment! We thank God! How times change! Maybe it’s policies that change. It could even be that it is people that change! But it’s all CHANGE!

Who knows who will decamp next??? Who knows if the northern senatorial district will host the next momentous movements into APC! Who knows if those vilified for moving will play host to the next August visitors? Oh! No members!

Maybe it will be the turn of Central Senatorial district again next before the north. Senator Owan says he has no problems with Gov. Ayade. Very true, just like his predecessor Sen. Ndoma-Egba, never had with Gov Ayade’s predecessor. Time will tell us more!

Time changes all. That wonderful word, actually a contraption more than a word, full of meaning: TIME…

Vena.

Venatius Ikem Esq. is a politician and an APC Chieftain in Cross River State

