UNICAL Gets New Governing Council

By Jonathan Ugbal

The federal government has appointed Senator Nkechi Justina Nwaogu as the Pro Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) a statement from the federal ministry of education says.

The statement signed by the minister for education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and dated April 6, 2017 said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities of which UNICAL is one.

The statement said the tenure of the present governing councils expired either Saturday (yesterday) or today (Sunday) and requirements such as a minimum of a University degree, commitment to the development of the educational sector and integrity were considered before the governing council members were chosen.

Also, geo-political spread was considered in the selection in accordance with the federal character commission act.

The statement said that the new governing councils will be inaugurated in the auditorium of the National Universities Commission (NUC) at a date to be communicated later.

Nwaogu, a financial expert hails from Umuahia South local government area of Abia state and had served in the 7th national assembly as a Senator representing Abia central where she was chairman senate committee on Gas.

She had previously served in the 5th national assembly as a member of the House of Representatives.

Born on May 29, 1956, Nkechi had served as management staff in several banks including Diamond bank where she was a branch manager before venturing into politics.

