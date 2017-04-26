UNICAL Pro-Chancellor Promises To Sustain Developmental Strides Of VC

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The new Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the University of Calabar Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, has pledged her commitment to continue with the positive developments in the institution.

Senator Nwaogu made the pledge when the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, led Principal Officers of the university on a courtesy visit to her in Abuja.

She said she would operate an open door policy where everyone will be carried along.

The Pro-chancellor explained that her appointment was a homecoming of sorts because she is an Old Girl of Edgerley Memorial Girls’ Secondary School, Calabar.

She used the occasion to thank President Mohammadu Buhari for giving her the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

Senator Nwaogu commended the developmental strides of the Vice-Chancellor and assured him that the tempo will be sustained under her watch.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, congratulated Senator Nkechi Nwaogu on her appointment as Pro-chancellor and promised to create an enabling environment for her to succeed.

He briefed her on the developments at the University and the modest efforts he and his team were making to root out mediocrity and enthrone excellence.

Prof. Akpagu expressed confidence that the Pro-chancellor will bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in the discharge of her new assignment.

It will be recalled that Senator Nkechi Nwaogu was a two-term member of the Nigerian Senate during which time she served as Chairman, Senate Committees on Banking and Gas.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, she was instrumental to the creation of the Assets Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON.

She was also member of the House of Representatives.

Those who accompanied the Vice-Chancellor on the visit were all the Principal Officers, the two DVCs, Prof. Austen Obiekezie Director Center for Research and Quality Assurance, Dr. James Ukpiliya, Director of CES, Dr. Bette Enu, Director of Academic Planning, Mr. Nicholas Agbo Director of Audit, Mr. Simon Ajom, Director of Physical Planning, Dr. Joseph Ekpang, Chairman, Board of Media and Community Relations and Mr. Daniel Onihana, Liaison Officer.

