2nd Hon. Peter Odey Football Tournament Ends With Young Stars Of Ishibori Clinching Star Prize

The second edition of the Honorable Peter Odey Football Tournament has come to an end at the Ogoja Township Stadium with the Young Stars of Ishibori beating Ukpe Youngsters with 3-0 to clinch the coverted trophy.
The final match which was played 29th April had the Special Adviser to the President of Benin Republic on Religious Matters, Mr Igbaji Benjamin, performing the kick off ceremony.
While addressing the crowd, founder of the tournament and member representing Ogoja state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Honorable Odey said that he appreciates members of his constituency for their support while pledging to foster unity in Ogoja.
Odey promised to sustain the tempo by holding the sporting event annually.
On his part, Hon. John Gaul Lebo, the Speaker of the 8th Cross River State House of Assembly, who was represented by Hon. Hilary Bisong, encouraged the good people of Ogoja to consider reelecting Odey saying that the latter is a round peg in a round whole.
Other dignitaries present were Honorable Legor Idagbo of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Paul Ishabor Esq an Ogoja Chairmanship aspirant, the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly represented by the Honorable Member representing Boki 1 constituency, Hilary Bisong, Honorable Commissioner for Power, Thomas Udam, Commissioner for Justice Joe Abang, Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring Engr. Thomas Aruku, The Sarki Hausa of Ogoja, Alhaji Yakubu Adamu etc.
The winning team of the tournament Young Stars of Ishibori went home with a golden cup and a cash prize of N250, 000, the first runners-up took a silver trophy with a cash prize of N100, 000 while the second runners-up went home with N50, 000.
Whereas, the Highest Goal Scorer of the tournament, Adode Williams went home smiling with a pair of boot and N30, 000 cash.
The Best Player of the tournament, Simon Oloko got enrolled into the Rovers Football Academy.
