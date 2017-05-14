Legor Idagbo Is Best Performing Cross River Rep. With 6 Bills

By Jonathan Ugbal





As the 8 National Assembly draws closer to two years, findings byreveal Legor Idagbo who represents Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federalconstituency leads his colleagues in the green chambers having sponsored 6 bills so far.

These include:

HB 451 – Improved Aid effectiveness, Accountability and Cooperation for Donor, Recipient Bill, 2015.

HB. 452 – Correction and Rehabilitation Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2015.

HB. 453 – Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) Bill, 2015.

HB 476 – Nigeria with Disability Bill, 2016.

HB. 448 – National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment) Bill, 2015.

HB. 416 – Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

He has also moved 3 motions so far which include: A motion on the “Deplorable condition of Calabar – Ikom-Ogoja Highway on 15/10/2015.”

A “Call on the Federal Government to constitute the National Council on Public Procurement on 10/3/2016” and; A “Call for the establishment of a pacifist Nigerian Civil war memoriam in Gakem, Cross River State on 27/1/2016.”

Closest to him is Rep Bassey Ewa of the Yakurr/Abi federal constituency who has 5 bills to his name and no motion after which is Rep Jarigbe Agom of Ogoja/Yala federal constituency who has sponsored 4 bills and moved 3 motions so far.

They are; HB. 260 – Ahmadu Bello (Transitional Provisions)( Repeal) Bill, 2015, HB. 261 – University of Ibadan Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015, HB. 262 – University of Abuja Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and HB. 263 – University of Lagos Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

He has also moved three motions: “Call for the rehabilitation of the road from Yahe-Ukelle in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State to Igede in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State on 25/11/2015,” as well as an “Urgent need to investigate acts of procedural breach by the GMD of NNPC on 8/3/2016,” and an “Urgent need to investigate the huge debt owed to PPMC by major and independent Oil marketers/sabotage by some oil marketers on 29/9/2016.”

Both Legor and Jarigbe are first time members in the House and cumulatively have 10 bills and 6 motions between them and places northern Cross River at the front of the other two senatorial districts.

The representatives in Central Cross River have 6 bills and 2 motions between them while those in Southern Cross River have 5 bills and 4 motions between them as earlier reported by CrossRiverWatch.

