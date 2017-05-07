Aggrieved Youths Hijack Materials For PDP Primaries In Yakurr

By Odey Ojeka

Some aggrieved youths suspected to be loyal to one of the councillorship aspirants in the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ijiman ward of Ugep, Yakurr local government area of Cross River State Saturday, hijacked and allegedly destroyed materials for the election of a candidate.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that elections had begun and upon suspicion that a bigwig was about imposing a candidate, some youths stormed the scene and hijacked the electoral materials.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity and participated in the primary told our Correspondent that: “I love the mob action. Every time they like to impose leaders on us who have political godfathers.

“The political godfather will work for his candidate till he wins. And when his candidate becomes the councilor, he will work under his instructions while we the youth suffer.”

He continued: “Already among the four councillorship aspirants, two have paid NGN200,000 each to their political godfathers to favor them in the primary election. We need candidates without political godfathers.”

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.