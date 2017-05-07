Arthur Javis University Akpabuyo Makes History, Matriculates First Undergraduates

By Jeremiah Archibong

The first private university in Cross River State, Arthur Javis University (AJU) Akpabuyo made history yesterday by matriculating its first set of students.

The ceremony which held in the institution’s campus in Akpabuyo was described as historical by the Chairman Board of Trustees of the school, Prof. Bassey Asuquo while delivering his opening speech.

Prof. Bassey revealed that, “The University is taking off with two faculties in the first phase (Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences); there are ten departments and fifteen programs for the start.”

He further asserted that the institution will complement the State Government’s effort as it holds great future for academic upliftment in the State and environ.

Also speaking, the nation’s Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita said the siting of the institution in a rural community like Akpabuyo has a lot of economic potential for the local government and the State in general if utilized.

“Arthur let no one deceive you, let this institution be a praying one,” the Head of Service recommended adding that, “Arthur has made us proud and has made history, we are proud of you.”

Speaking to journalist after the matriculation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Clitter House Nigeria Ltd (floaters of the University), Sir Arthur Javis Archibong, the son of a former military administrator of the state, Col. Dan Archibong, said his choice of investing in education is to liberate his people.

According to him he has hopes that the institution will fill the education gap as he pledged that his team is competent and will live up to expectation.

About a hundred students were matriculated.

