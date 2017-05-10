Ayade Bags TELL Magazine  Governor Of The Year Award

By CrossRiverWatch Admin



Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has bagged the Tell Magazine Governor of the Year award for 2016.

This is coming barely two months after the governor was conferred a similar award as Vanguard Governor of the Year award for 2016 by the Vanguard newspapers limited.

Speaking while presenting Ayade the letter of nomination in Government House, Calabar yesterday, Chairman of the award screening committee, Mr. Babs Alasa described the award as deserving.

According to the Chairman, “Your leadership style has shown that with the right kind of leadership, Nigeria can indeed be a great country we all dream of.”

Speaking on the selection process that saw the emergence of Governor Ayade, Alasa hinted that “when the committee decided that we threw the selection process open to Nigerians to decide who their Governor of the Year was, your name was a recurrent decimal because of your outstanding performance in Cross River State.”

The chairman further disclosed that “we want to celebrate heroes of service in Nigeria. You are less than two years in office and you have already shown the way as well as become a role model in the country.”

He noted that the organizers of the award were impressed with the governor’s performs in such a short time despite challenges of the economy.

According to him, “You are an epitome of excellence in governance and since the award was to honour excellent award, that is why you were nominated as the maiden Tell Governor of the Year 2016.”

He maintained that apart from the governor, the organizers will also honor other deserving individuals and institutions who have played prominent roles in the country at the June 17 award ceremony to be held in Lagos.

He said the award is devoid of any form of financial influence or consideration.

Responding, Governor Ayade thanked Tell Magazine for finding him worthy for the maiden award.

He described it as a great challenge to deliver more democratic dividends to the citizenry.

According to Ayade, “I find it very difficult to accept this award because I still know the pains, agony and hardship my people are going through daily. I am also aware of the challenges that has befallen Cross River State for a long time now but consciously, I also believed that this award is an impetus for me to do much more.”

Continuing, he said: “It is a new catalysis that will drive me with more energy, verve and vitality, giving me more focus on delivering on the core mandate of bringing peace, succor and harmony as well as changing the political and economic landscape of the state.”

The governor pointed out that he came with a clear vision to liberate the state, as according to him, “it is the celebration of the fact that someone somewhere through the periscope of a very sharp eyes can see the effort we have been putting, in spite of the fact that I feel a deep sense of failure.”

