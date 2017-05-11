Ayade To Commission Calabar 21 Megawatt Power Plant May 27

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

The Cross River State Government says it is set to commission its 21 megawatts (MW) power plant on May 27 following approval from the federal government and near completion of the project.

The Governor, Senator Ben Ayade told journalists recently at the site of the plant in the outskirts of Calabar, the state capital that the city will experience uninterrupted power supply once the plant is commissioned.

“The importance of constant electricity supply in all facets of the economy cannot be over-emphasized, which is why the demand for the services is always on the increase. In Cross River State, South-South of Nigeria, just like other states across the country, the epileptic nature of services rendered by the electricity distribution companies is not satisfactory,” Ayade said.

AIT reports that Ayade said the idea behind building the plant came on the heels of complaints of outrageous tariffs by consumers despite acute shortage in power supply.

“Consumers say they have had to contend with issues ranging from, high and irregular tariff rates without constant power supply and in most cases, complete blackout. In some quotas, consumers are involved in maintenance and purchase of transformer parts in their communities without reciprocal benefits of power supply, a development they see as sabotage,” Ayade said.

The governor however expressed optimism that this will change in about a fortnight and will aid the state government’s industrialization drive.

“In a matter of weeks, residents in Calabar metropolis will have alternative source of power supply, following government drive to provide an enabling environment for investors to ensure that the state becomes an epicentre of maritime transaction and a hub for manufacturing and export.

“I can’t wait for Cross River State and indeed Calabar to have 24 hours electricity supply, making it the first and the only state capital to enjoy 24 hours power production under two years into this administration and I think that’s fantastic.

“27th of May, hopefully if we have challenges, it will not be so much but am sure the whole team is on ground and I know that Calabar Metropolis will be in for a very good time once we have this plant rolling,” he added.

On the cost, he averred that the state “will adopt a cost reflective tariff which will not over burden its customers financially.”

The delivery of the project has failed two earlier deadlines in December 2016 and February 2017.

