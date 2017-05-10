Ayade To Open Job Commission On May 29

By CrossRiverWatch Admin



Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade will on democracy day declare open the Job Creation Commission as part of activities marking his second year in office, a statement from Government House Calabar says.

The commission will help address the problem of youths unemployment as the job center will be keeping a robust data of all youths of Cross River state to serve as a bureau to engage young people in their various fields when the need arise as well as create a robust website to accommodate even youths of Cross River state in diaspora, where they can submit their Curriculum Vitae.

The Commission is to be headed by Asu Okang, the Youths and Sports Commissioner despite the Governor having a Special Adviser on Job Placement, Jesse Esu Williams whom sources say is not really factored into the core of the administration as his office has been moved under Asu Okang.

“The office of the Department of Job Placement is now domiciled in the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in order to create a synergy that will ensure job recruitment for Cross Riverians is result oriented,” said Asu.

“In the opinion of the Governor who is committed to job creation for Cross Riverians, the Commission and this initiative will ensure the chances of Cross Riverians getting a job is broaden and guaranteed,” he added.

“You really don’t need any connection from the Governor or the Commissioner for you to be employed,” Asu said.

This is not the first time the Government is handing over jobs to wrong offices with the most memorable being his directive to Nkoyo Toyo, the Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals to oversee the Federal Government’s NPower initiative which brewed controversy some months ago.

The Special Adviser, Job Placement declined comment when approached on the issue.

