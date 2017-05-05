BREAKING NEWS: Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission Suspends Local Government Election

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has just suspended the forthcoming Local Government elections in the State.

CROSIEC in a public notice dated 4th May, 2017 obtained by CrossRiverWatch and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Mike Ushie said the suspension is “due to the ongoing INEC Continues Voters Registration (CVR) from April 27th – July 25th 2017.”

Furthermore, it revealed that the decision to suspend the election became pertinent following stakeholders meetings across the State.

The statement added that “The Commission has accordingly consulted with all political parties/stakeholders on the decision and call for understanding.”

It will be recalled that CrossRiverWatch had earlier reported that the LG election may not hold following the inability of the Commission to perform some of the activities they outlined in the timetable.

