Cocoa Company Donates Classroom Block To Communities In Cross River, Set To Train Farmers

By Dave Akate

An Ikom based Cocoa processing company, Tulip Cocoa Processing limited has donated a six (6) classroom block to the Bendeghe-Ekiem community in Etung local government area of central Cross River State.

The company also drilled boreholes to provide portable water for the Osokom community as it aims to solve the pressing basic needs of cocoa producing communities said the managing director, Simon Jerat.

The gesture is to compliment government’s effort in the provision of basic social amenities Jerat said and posited that Cocoa farmers will surmount the crisis in the global market if production increases in the face of dwindling prices.

To achieve this, he advised Cocoa farmers in the company’s area of interest to always avail themselves for the continuous training programs it offers to update themselves on effective management and best practices.

These formed part of the 2017 end-of-year premium party of the company Jerat said and promised that the company will sustain its gesture.

Other projects donated by the company include a Cocoa nursery, ADC in Etung and Akparabong in Ikom, a borehole in Etomi, and classroom blocks in primary school Basang Osokom, Orimekpang and Bendeghe Afi in Boki local government area.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.