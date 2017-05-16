Cross River @50: Governor Ayade To Sign Bill To Regulate Hawking, Create Hawking Rights Protection And Regulatory Agency

By Archibong Jeremiah/Obeten Godfrey

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade will as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the State on the 27th of May 2017 sign into law the bill recently passed by the State Assembly to regulate hawking and create a Hawking Rights Protection and Regulatory Agency.

The tip off was given by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong while meeting with Heads of various media houses in her office Monday afternoon.

Similarly, the sponsor of the bill in the State Assembly, Hon. Regina Anyogo member representing Yala 1 State Constituency speaking on a live radio program “The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo” which holds every Sunday 6pm-7pm on Hit 95.9fm Calabar said “The passage of the bill to legalize street hawking in the State is to secure and help the common man to earn a living.”

She held that, “Hawking increases the economy of the State and country and serves as a source of income for the low income earners; the legislature on its part has decided to make it legal so that the hawker in the street can feel secured while exploring his or her means of livelihood. Hawking needs to be legalized because of the State of low income earners in the state.” she said.

The lawmaker therefore pleaded with Cross Riverians, corporate bodies and civil society organizations to support the bill as it means well for the State and for the good of the common man.

The Hawking Right Protection Bill was recently passed by the State House of Assembly and is awaiting the Governors assent; the bill which has been roundly criticized by stakeholders, was sponsored by Hon. Regina Anyogo representing Yala 1 State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly.

