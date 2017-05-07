Cross River Local Government Workers To Get Salaries Tuesday And Friday – Government

By Ogar Monday

The Cross River State Government has stated that the backlog of salaries owed local government workers will be cleared before Friday 12th May, 2017.

This assurance was given by the State Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Hon. Onoh Olafor while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event to officially flag-off the mass administration of medicines to treat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Ogoja yesterday.

The Commissioner assured local government workers that by Tuesday they should be receiving credit alert for their March salaries and that by the end of Friday of the same week they would have received alerts for their April salary.

The Commissioner blamed the delay in paying local government salaries on the verification exercise done to weed out ghost workers in the system recently and promised that the Government of Senator Ben Ayade is poised towards ensuring that no Cross Riverian goes home hungry.

