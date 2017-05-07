Cross River Ministry Of Health Flags Off 2017 Mass Administration Of Medicine Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

By Ogar Monday

The Cross River Ministry of Health has flagged-off the 2017 mass administration of Medicine against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) in Ogoja Local Government area.

Declaring the event open, the Deputy Governor of the State Prof. Ivara Esu who was represented by the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs Hon. Onoh Onoh Ulafor said the state government is ready to do whatever it can to ensure that residents in the state are safe from sickness and disease.

He further added that he has seen with his eyes the effect of NTD’s and he is grateful to the state’s partners in the elimination of these diseases and the money for medicine would be plunged into other productive venture.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Inyang Asibong stated that “The Cross River State strategic plan envisions that by 2020, NTD’s in the state will be controlled or be eliminated.

“Thankfully the state has two international partners; RTI international and Evidence Action in the push to control or eliminate NTD’s in the state. The Government of Cross River State is committed to the control or elimination of NTD’s.

She further enjoined all Cross Riverians and indeed all residents in the state to “ join hands with the Government of Cross River State to control NTD’s in the state by taking the necessary steps to prevent their reoccurrence by sticking to the preventive health education messages and conscientiously taking the required medicines and regularly too”.

On his part, The State NTD Coordinator Dr. Thomas Igbang said “….The State is endemic to 9 of the 10 diseases highlighted for control. the Neglected Tropical Diseases Control has so far targeted the control of Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), Schistosomiasis, Hookworm infections, Tricuriasis, and Acariasis. All the LGA’s in the state are endemic to at least one of the NTD’s.

He added that “The State in partnership with Research Triangle Institute(RTI) with funding from USAID, Evidence Action and UNICEF are poised to make a difference in eliminating and controlling the NTD’s.

