CrossRiverWatch Poll: 57% Say Governor Ayade Is Doing Very Badly

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
While Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has been named the best performing governor in Nigeria by a factional Chairman of PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, Vanguard Newspaper as well as Tell Magazine (both based in Lagos), a poll by CrossRiverWatch is showing a sharp contrast.
The poll which is part of the media organization’s appraisal of Governor Ayade as he completes 2 years in office today May 29, asked readers “How do you rate Governor Ayade?” after 2 years.
After running for 4 days, a total of 605 people voted.
90 people representing 15% of voters said the governor is “Doing very well.”
95 voters representing 16% of votes said the governor is “Doing well.”
74 voters making 12% of votes said the governor is “Doing badly.”
While a whooping 346 voters representing 57% of the votes say the governor is “Doing very badly.”
Short Link:
Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
2 Comments
Danboy
This so-called poll is garbage. It is non-scientific! It is divisive! It does NOT measure the governor’s accomplishments. Those who voted were not the beneficiaries of what Gov. Ayade has done, is doing, and will do! Popularity polls such as this should be disregarded.
agana
An opinion poll of less than 500 people in a population of over 4.5 million people is hardly a true sample of crossriverians opinions. Based on the funds available to the state and what this administration has achieved, i think it is monumental.