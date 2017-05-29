CrossRiverWatch Poll: 57% Say Governor Ayade Is Doing Very Badly

By CrossRiverWatch Admin



While Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has been named the best performing governor in Nigeria by a factional Chairman of PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, Vanguard Newspaper as well as Tell Magazine (both based in Lagos), a poll byis showing a sharp contrast.

The poll which is part of the media organization’s appraisal of Governor Ayade as he completes 2 years in office today May 29, asked readers “How do you rate Governor Ayade?” after 2 years.

After running for 4 days, a total of 605 people voted.

90 people representing 15% of voters said the governor is “Doing very well.”

95 voters representing 16% of votes said the governor is “Doing well.”

74 voters making 12% of votes said the governor is “Doing badly.”

While a whooping 346 voters representing 57% of the votes say the governor is “Doing very badly.”

