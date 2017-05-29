BREAKING NEWS
CrossRiverWatch Poll: 57% Say Governor Ayade Is Doing Very Badly

    Danboy

    This so-called poll is garbage. It is non-scientific! It is divisive! It does NOT measure the governor’s accomplishments. Those who voted were not the beneficiaries of what Gov. Ayade has done, is doing, and will do! Popularity polls such as this should be disregarded.

    agana

    An opinion poll of less than 500 people in a population of over 4.5 million people is hardly a true sample of crossriverians opinions. Based on the funds available to the state and what this administration has achieved, i think it is monumental.

