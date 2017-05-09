Day 31: Kidnapped Cross River Commissioner, Odu-Oji Released

By Jonathan Ugbal



Kidnapped Cross River Water Resources Commissioner, Gabriel Odu-Oji has been released.

Sources say he was released in the early hours of Monday exactly 31 days after he was kidnapped at his lovers apartment at Mayne Avenue in Calabar South local government area on April 8, 2017.

Details concerning his release remain shrouded in secrecy as efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the Police Command in Cross River State were abortive with several calls to her line not taken.

Also, Whatsapp messages were not replied. But, she replied with a text message that she was in a meeting and will get back to our correspondent which as at press time, had not happened.

Calls to the phone line of the State Security Adviser, Jude Ngaji who had said Odu-Oji will be released days back, did not connect.

Several calls to the phone lines of the Commissioner’s wife were also not taken.

However, an aide to Governor Ben Ayade on Media and Publicity, Emmanuel Ulayi broadcasted messages on his social media accounts that the commissioner has been released.

More details later.

