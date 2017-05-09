Defections: Owan-Enoh Was In Unfamiliar Terrain, Ita-Giwa Had Courage Says Hilliard Eta

By Ushang Ewa



The defections of Senators John Owan-Enoh and Florence Ita-Giwa from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State to the All Progressives Congress is timely says the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the APC, Hilliard Eta.

“Senator John Owan-Enoh is of the progressive bend but had unfortunately found himself in the conservative environment, a situation that had negated the smooth demonstration of his progressive acumen over the years,” Eta said in a statement signed and issued Saturday by his media aide, Bassey Ita.

Eta described the defection as “A timely decision to pull out of an unfamiliar environment’,” adding that: “His defection today (Yesterday) to the APC has therefore placed him in a vantage position to fulfill his political destiny as a progressive mind.”

He commended the State Executive Committee of the APC for having a serving Senator in its midst after making progress with the defection of Senator Ita-Giwa and other personalities.

He said the APC is now strong and ready to win elections in its bid to change the ugly story of the present Cross River.

On Ita-Giwa who had defected weeks earlier, Eta described her a consummate politician with the heart for service to humanity and praised her decision to dump the PDP at a time her service to the community would have been jettisoned by its inexistence.

