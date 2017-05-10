Drama As Owan-Enoh Announces Defection In Senate Plenary (Video)

By Jonathan Ugbal

There was a mild drama in the Nigerian Senate Plenary on Tuesday when Senator John Owan-Enoh informed the house that he has formally “resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”

Owan while saying he led his supporters to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at his native Agbokim-Obi ward in “Etung local government area, Cross River Central in Cross River State,” was interrupted by Senators in the APC who came and led him away from his chair and congratulating him in the process.

This did not go down well with PDP Senators who kept shouting “Go away, go away, good riddance to bad rubbish,” while the APC Senators responded with “Well done” and “Welcome.”

The drama led him to query; “I shouldn’t talk again?”

His defection has been described as a boost to the APC machinery in Cross River State with more projected to join him.

