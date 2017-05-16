Go Out And Shine – Cross River Government Charge Contingent At Milo Basketball Competition

By Our Correspondent



The Cross River Government has charged its representatives at the Zonal Milo Basketball Competition holding in Enugu to fight harder to win the title.

Two schools; Government Secondary School, Barracks Road and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Secondary School both in Calabar, the Cross River capital are representing the state in the male and female category respectively.

The chairman of the state’s sports commission, Orok Duke gave the charge while addressing the contingent of 31 comprising of players and technical crew at the U.J Esuene stadium shortly before their departure where he commended them for working hard to be selected.

‘We shall monitor your performance each day. Go out and shine as your future is in your hands,” Duke told them and reminded them to be good ambassadors of the state.

The New Nigerian Newspapers reports Duke as also saying that: “Winning is not a do or die affair but your behaviour during the competition matters a lot.”

Duke who assured parents and guardians of the athletes of their safety, also commended the organizers for footing accommodation and feeding bills and sued for support from individuals and corporate organizations to support the commission.

Earlier, the state sports director, Jude Amadi urged them to be successful and told them that: “As you return with medals, you will be celebrates by the state.”

