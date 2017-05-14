Late Cross River Chief Judge, Okoi Itam To Be Buried June 17

By Jonathan Ugbal

The late Chief Judge of Cross River State, Okoi Ikpi Itam will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 17 2017 information from family sources reveal.

The mourning house will open at his official residence at Moore Road, Calabar on Wednesday June 14, 2017 with visitation by groups. This will be followed by a night of tributesat Cultural Centre complex, Calabar on Thursday Jue 15, 2017 by 5:30 PM.

A valedictory court session in his honor will be held at the High Court Complex, Calabar on Friday June 16, 2017 by 10:00 AM which will be followed by a vigil at is hometown residence in Ugep, Yakurr local government area of central Cross River State, over 100 kilometers north of Calabar.

The funeral service will hold on at the Ugep township stadium on Saturday by 10:00 AM CrossRiverWatch gathered.

Justice Itam died on March 18, 2017 at the age of 63.

