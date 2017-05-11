Legislative Watch: Dansuki Yet To Sponsor Bill In Two Years As Eta Mbora, Essien Ayi Shine

By Jonathan Ugbal

Fifteen (15) months into the life of the eighth (8) National Assembly, CrossRiverWatch has obtained details of the bills sponsored, and motions moved by legislators in the green chambers representing federal constituencies in southern Cross River State.

Findings reveal that in terms of legislative contributions, third term member representing Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency, Daniel Asuquo popularly referred to as Dansuki has so far sponsored no bill but has moved only one (1) motion “For the dredging of the Calabar seaport.”

First term member, Eta Mbora representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituency has two bills to his name; HB 824 – Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management Bill, 2016 and HB 968 – Maritime Security Agency (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017.

Mbora has also moved three (3) motions in the House which include a motion for “The need for major oil ventures in the Niger Delta Region to be encouraged to partner with NDDC and the Niger Delta Ministry to build roads, bridges and other major infrastructure in the region.

A “call for reconstruction of the Odukpani axis of the Calabar-Itu Road, connecting Akwa Ibom State” as well as a motion on the “Electrocution of Football Fans at a viewing center at Nyanghasang community in Calabar Munucipal, Cross River State.”

Meanwhile, fourth term member representing Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi federal constituency, Essien Ayi has 3 bills to his name.

They include; HB 319 – Nigeria Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill 2015. HB 334 – Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs Bill, 2015 and HB 380 – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

He is yet to move any motion in the House.

CrossRiverWatch will bring you the score card of other members from the Central and Northern senatorial districts as well as the three Senators in the coming days.

