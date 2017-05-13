Legislative Watch: Rep Chris Agibe Yet To Sponsor Bill As Bassey Ewa Shines With Five, Mike Etaba Has One

By Jonathan Ugbal
Almost two years after the inauguration of the eighth (8) National Aseembly, the member representing Ikom/Boki federal constituency, Chris Agibe is yet to sponsor a single bill.
He has however moved a motion on the “Need to eradicate Malaria using the Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane (DDT) 20/4/2016,” a controversial chemical substance.
Elsewhere in central Cross River, third term member representing Abi/Yakurr federal constituency, Bassey Ewa has sponsored 5 bills.
These includes; HB 391 – Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill 2016, HB 392 – Nigeria Legion Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016, HB 393 – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2016, HB 596 – Traffic Warden Service Bill, 2016 and
HB 641 – Industrial Waste Disposal Control Bill, 2016.
He is yet to move a motion on the floor of the House.
Also, the member representing Etung/Obubra federal constituency Mike Etaba has sponsored one bill so far since June 2015.
He sponsored HB 583 – National Directorate of Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and also has one motion to his name.
He moved a motion concerning the “communal Clash which claimed lives and properties in Eboh, Ababene, Iyamitet, Obubra village, Uwakande and Onyadafyle Communities of Cross River State.”
Short Link:
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.