Ndoma-Egba Lauds FG Over Calabar-Itu Highway Reconstruction

By Our Reporter

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has commended the federal government effort in improving infrastructure in the Niger Delta region, especially the South-South states.

The former Senate leader stated this while reacting to the recent approval of the NGN54billion Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene highway reconstruction by the Federal Executive Council which he said will give a new lease of life to the people.

“It will greatly improve the living conditions and alleviate the suffering and greatly enhance the ease of doing business for the people of the region,” a statement signed and issued by his spokesperson, Clara Braide said.

“The approval of the reconstruction work on the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway by the government is highly commendable as fixing this very basic infrastructure will improve significantly, the living conditions of our people”.

He also stressed that cynics have once again been proved wrong in the assertion that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is one-sided as the government is progressively making good on its campaign promises.

