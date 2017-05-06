Owan-Enoh Joins APC, Says PDP Excluded Cross River Central From ‘Scheme Of Things’

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Senator representing Cross River Central in the red chambers of the National Assembly, John Owan-Enoh has accused the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for excluding the senatorial district in the ‘scheme of things’.

Owan-Enoh said this on Saturday, when he defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his native Agbokim in Etung local government area, over 230 kilometers north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He was received by the acting chairman of the party, John Ochalla who was accompanied by the Vice Chairman in the central, Cletus Obun.

Owan in his address told his supporters that the APC offered fresh opportunities for his constituents and called on them to support the party.

He later proceeded and registered formally at his ward register with a broom, APC paraphernalia, and the APC constitution handed over to him.

His defection confirms a report by CrossRiverWatch earlier in the week that he is defecting, a week after meeting with the party’s hierarchy which was wrongly reported as a defection.

It also comes a month after he declared that he has no problem with Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade who is rumored to be unhappy with him and seeks to replace him (Owan) with one Chris Agara in 2019.

Owan-Enoh contested and won 5 elections on the platform of the PDP.

In 1999, he represented Etung in the House of Assembly and proceeded to represent the Etung/Obubra federal constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly between 2003 and 2015 where he proceeded to the Senate after defeating the then Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba in a controversial primary.

He is the chairman, Senate committee on Finance and the chairman of the Cross River caucus in the National Assembly.

Political watchers say his defection signals a call for massive defections in the next 6 months with sources telling CrossRiverWatch that Ndoma-Egba, Ebri and other big shots in the APC will meet at Jorany hotel in Ikom to welcome Owan.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.