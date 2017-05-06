BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 02:57
Peter Obi, The Cross River Super Highway And The Challenge Of Excellence In Leadership In Nigeria BY EMMANUEL ETIM

About the author

Jonathan Ugbal

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Benchris

    There’s no gain saying the fact that Mr Obi’s assertion is baseless and by implication problematic. Finding fault rather than knowledge. Be that as it may, I sincerely applaud Mr Emmanuel for this beautiful work… done. God bless your effort…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy Education education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team