Police Parade Ikom Couple Who Sold Daughter For N400k And Security Man Who Defiled 11 Year Old

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested and paraded a couple for allegedly selling their biological child, Miss Favor Sunday Udoh at the rate of NGN400,000 reports Channels TV.

The couple, George Sunday Udoh and Victoria Favour Sunday Udoh sold their child at Ikom Local Government Area of the state, before they met their waterloo said the Police Commissioner, CP Hafiz Inuwa who said a total of 30 suspects have been arrested in the period under review.

Their offences range from murder, impersonation, armed robbery and kidnapping involving a dismissed police corporal among other degree of crimes.

Also, arrested and paraded by the command is a security man who defiled an 11-year old minor in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

While addressing journalists at the State Police Headquarters in Calabar, CP Inuwa said the suspects are to be remanded in police custody pending their hearing and prosecution by the Law.

CP Inuwa reiterated the command’s resolve not to spare any criminal in the state and warned criminals and intending ones of the dangers they will face when caught.

