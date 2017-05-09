Second Chance Initiative Hold ‘Girls Talk Periods’ In Calabar

By Grace Orok

The maiden edition of “Girls Talk Periods”, an annual program organized by Second Chance Initiative has held in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

Speaking at the event, the Cross River State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs. Stella Odey lauded the initiative of the Non-Governmental Organization.

Urging them to remain focused and committed, the Commissioner maintained that “More of this initiative is needed in the State”.

Concluding she said, “The Ministry of Women Affairs is fully in support of this initiative and our doors are open to support you all round.”

Earlier, the founder of Second Chance Initiative, Ms. Lillian Oyama revealed that the rationale behind the project which will be annually is to further strengthen and empower the girl child.

She said: “We are here to strengthen confidence, particularly about the subject of menstruation which makes people uneasy for no reason and to break the culture of silence around the biological needs of girls and women”.

She disclosed that, “We would soon begin to teach young girls how to produce sanitary pads in order to make it easier and more accessible”.

On his part Dr. Elihu Osim of Aurora Loreli Ltd, a resource person warned about dangers of sex during periods, he introduced to the audience, the “Gynosmart App” which works on all mobile phones, irrespective of the operating system.

Participants donated sanitary pads to the NGO.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.