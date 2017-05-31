Three Shot Dead In Police vs Navy Clash In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin



CrossRiverWatch has confirmed that one naval rating and two policemen have been killed in a duel yesterday evening between personel of the Police and the Navy in Calabar.

The incident which occured early evening along IBB way has different versions of what may have triggered the crises.

While some people who spoke to our reporter claim the crises started after a naval personnel beat traffic in front of the UJ Esuene stadium and refused to stop for police check and was subsequently shot by a policeman, others say the crises erupted after a police officer was beaten by naval ratings for making a turn in front of their gate and bashing the gate which infuriated policemen from Akim Police station leading to the shooting of a navy rating who manhandled the police officer.

None of these accounts could be confirmed independently by CrossRiverWatch.

The state Spokesperson of the Police, Irene Ugbo also said she wasn’t yet sure of what triggered the crises as authorities are still investigating.

She however confirmed that a naval rating and two policemen were killed in the ensuing mayhem.

Meanwhile palpable tension enveloped the scene of the mayhem from the stadium through IBB way up to Rabana after angry naval personnel burnt down a police traffic post in front of the stadium with unconfirmed reports that the Akim police station was also touched.

But authorities of the two organizations in a text message to journalists, are billed to address a joint press conference this Wednesday morning 8am at the navy offocers mess in Calabar.

Until that happens, what triggered the crises remains a matter of speculation.

