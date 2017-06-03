Ayade Jets Out To China To Shop For Investors

By CrossRiverWatch



Governor Ayade’s investment drive seem to be his paramount motiviating spirit as the governor departed this morning for China to continue his search for foreign investors into Cross River state.

The journey to China is coming on the heels of a successful visit by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to Calabar.

The acting President visited the state on Thursday on a two day working visit that pundits say helped to show case some of governor Ayade’s achievments which the acting President commissioned as well helped to enhance inter party collaboration.

Pleading not to be quoted, one aid to the governor told this reporter that: “The visit of the acting President made it possible for the world to see and hear the truth that critics have refused to tell about our state. About the giant strides that the governor has made.

‘They claim he has not done anything but the fruits of his toils and journies were clearly stated by the acting President after going round and see for himself. The governor is still not tired. He wants to do more which is why he has jettison other concerns to make the China trip to bring more investors.”

The governor, left Calabar yesterday evening in company of his wife,Dr. Linda Ayade, to Abuja.

He departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, this morning and he is expected to return on the 17th of June after scheduled meetings with some investors.

