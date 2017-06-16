Breaking: Labor Begins Strike In Cross River

By Jonathan Ugbal

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch suggests that the organized labor in Cross River State has begun an industrial action.

The strike commenced at exactly 12 noon on Friday a source told our Newsroom.

As at press time it was unclear the issues on ground though a recent bulletin (4/2017) circulated a few days ago by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) said that the resolutions of the meeting between labor and Government which ended the industrial action embarked upon on May 29, 2017 are yet to be communicated to the state Civil Service Commission (CSC) by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Tina Agbor.

A meeting between Government and labor had resolved that the ban on promotions be lifted with the Secretary Agbor mandated to transmit the information to the CSC which two weeks later, she is yet to findings by CrossRiverWatch reveal.

The state chairman of the NLC, Mr. John Ushie and the Secretary Agbor were not available for comment as at the time of filing this report.

