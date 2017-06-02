BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 07:57
I Didn’t Order Shooting Of Students – Asu Okang, Cross River Commissioner For Youths/Sports

About the author

Jeremiah Archibong

Related Articles

    There is no related posts.

One Comment

  1. 1

    hffjkhgb

    why should the governor not responsible for those that used the traditional expert? I think the bone of content is for all of them to get well so what is the problem if a traditional expert is used.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment Health health ikom imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security senator ben ayade sports tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team