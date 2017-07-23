Ayade Appoints Emmanuel Etim As SSA Creative Economy

By Jonathan Ugbal

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has appointed CrossRiverWatch marketing manager, Mr. Emmanuel Etim as the Senior Special Assistant Creative and Knowledge Economy.

Mr. Etim now joins the Ayade’s administration fully after been on the fringe and supporting it with incisive articles that have led to the creation of several Special Purpose Vehicles of government to exploit the potentials of the Agriculture, Mining, Solid Minerals, Creative and educational sectors of the economy.

He had launched a series of 100 articles in 2015 aimed at exploring 100 different areas and providing solutions and policy papers for Government and the private sector to key into and develop their relevant areas.

Until his appointment, He was also the Chairman of the Calabar Creative Hub and has been among the forerunners to get the creative sector in this part of the country to contribute its quota to national development.

