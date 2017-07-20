Thursday, July 20, 2017

Ayade Is Rebuffing My Peace Moves – Ebonyi State Governor, Umahi

Breaking News, National News, Politics, Reports
Jonathan Ugbal
By Ushang Ewa

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi,has accused his Cross River State counterpart, Benedict Ayade of frustrating all Peace efforts being made by the government and people of Ebonyi state towards resolving the persistent crisis resulting from the boundary dispute between Izzi and Obubra local governments areas of both states respectively.

The INDEPENDENT reports that Umahi who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, said that he has tried reaching out to Mr. Ayade after the Obubra people allegedly attacked the Izzi’s on Friday last week, days after the Izzi’s allegedly sacked Ijutum and Idoru communities in Obubra which has failed.

“Before this last onslaught that left nine persons dead including a pregnant woman, His Excellency the governor of Ebonyi state had made frantic efforts to speak with his brother governor from Cross River state but all the efforts were rebuffed.

“His Excellency as a peace-loving governor had before now initiated various peace moves including a Peace committee headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, they have met severally with the people of Cross River state but it does appear they are not interested in peace”

Reports in the media suggests that no fewer than nine persons including a pregnant woman were Friday reportedly killed as the Ofioji people in Izzi  local government area of Ebonyi state and their neighbors in Ijutun and Idoru of Obubra council area of Cross River State renewed hostilities over disputed boundary lands.

The incident has caused tension and panic in the area as people from both sides are fleeing from their communities.

