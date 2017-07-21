BREAKING: Meningitis Outbreak In Cross River, Government Denies

By Ushang Ewa

There is currently a meningitis outbreak in Calabar, the Cross River State capital with no fewer than 6 cases already treated in the past two weeks at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

CrossRiverWatch findings reveal that the outbreak may have been suppressed by Government with the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong and Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr. Thomas Agan denying such reports.

A visit to the UCTH shows apprehensive doctors who are unwilling to divulge details on the matter. But, patients and their caregivers say a treated patient was discharged Friday morning.

“In fact one of the victims was discharged this morning but the people are hiding it now. At first they were telling us but it seems as if the management and government have forced them not to say a thing,” said one of the caregivers to a patient whose identity has been withheld for security reasons.

CrossRiverWatch also gathered that a patient currently on treatment for the ailment in UCTH was almost discharged earlier Friday but for the insistence of a parent who held that the patient gets better before being discharged.

Meningitis basically is an acute inflammation of the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord and has recorded over 1,100 deaths nationwide since its most recent outbreak 29 weeks ago.

