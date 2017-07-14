Breaking News: Three Feared Dead In Fresh Cross River, Ebonyi Boundary War

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch say the people of Ofioji, Izzi in Ebonyi state invaded Ijutum and Idoru communities in Obubra LGA in central Cross River state in a night time attack.

Sources from Obubra say the gunmen are still rampaging their communities till this moment.

A former minority leader in the Cross River state House of Assembly and two term Chairman of Obubra LGA, Hon Alex Irek confirmed the information when contacted by CrossRiverWatch.

He said, “As I speak to you now, (they) are carrying out a full scale attack on the Ijutum and Idoru communities with the help of suspected militants in police uniforms in sequence to the statement of the Governor of Ebonyi state that war looms between his state and Cross River state.

“It is a known fact (that) all the areas in dispute are in Cross River state. I call on the government of CRS to come to the aid of our people before they are wiped away by Ebonyi state for its rice project.” he pleaded.

Mr. Ben Ebenyam, who said he is a former youth president of Ijutum told CrossRiverWatch that 3 youths have been killed in the attack this morning and the entire community has fled to Eja, which is being policed by mobile policemen.

He pleaded with authorities to send immediate help to assist in quelling the crises before it excalates.

“The came in the night and this morning with APC bullet proof (referring to the alias for the police patrol van). we thought they were policemen on their normal duty but they started shooting tear gas and bullets at the entire community.

“Three youths have been killed and we cannot even carry their bodies because the people are still there shooting. All the women and everyone have run to Eja community which is being guarded by mopol. Please we need government help immediately to stop this problem before it escalates.”



This is coming exactly one day after governor Umahi of Ebonyi state warned soldiers from the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army that war looms between his state and neighboring Cross River state.

