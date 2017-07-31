Construction Work Begins On Bridge Linking Obudu And Benue

By Ushang Ewa

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch shows that proper construction work has begun on the bridge linking Obudu in northern Cross River State and Kwande in southern Benue state.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that the since the collapse of the bridge a decade ago, the economy of both local government areas was affected as goods often perished in the River Akasom due to the poor nature of the reconstruction work carried out by the natives who were using crude methods after years of waiting for the government to intervene.

But, the reportage on that act caught the attention of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade says his aide in domestic matters Dekas Ikashi.

“When we cried, you published it and told the world. Now that a contract has been awarded for the construction of the bridge and work has begun, we want to say thank you.

“In fact, TIV elders from Kwande and nearby local government areas in Benue who use the bridge paid a visit to the Clan head of the Bette community in Obudu to thank Governor Ayade. They were welcomed and told their message will be passed to him and when available, he will see them,” Dekas told CrossRiverWatch on phone.

Findings revealed that the bridge was awarded to Natnormal ventures limited with working said to have begun last week Monday.

As at press time, it was unclear which Ministry was supervising the project with sources saying it was awarded weeks back with direct labor approved.

The contract sum could also not be verified as at the time of going to press.

