Cross River Born Football Referee, Sunday Agba Suspended By NPFL

By Ogar Monday

The League Management Company (LMC) has suspended a Cross River born center referee, Sunday Agba and Six other match officials in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The suspension follows an alleged below par performance by Agba and his assistant referees; Emmanuel Udoh of Akwa Ibom State and Falegha A who hails from Bayelsa State in the Match Day 30 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture between Ifeanyi Ubah football club and Gombe United football club.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC and addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“The said Referees failed to meet up with the high standard expected in the Nigeria Professional Football League and made decisions which were obviously wrong and which had a direct impact on the outcome of the respective matches.”

The LMC suggested that while a full investigation is instituted, “we therefore request that they be withdrawn from further consideration for future NPFL matches.”

For other match officials who are still eligible to manage games, the league body warned: “this line of action will be a wake-up call to all match officials whose efficient adjudication of the game will help strengthen the credibility and value of the elite league.”

