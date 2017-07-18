Cross River Government Condoles With Families Who Lost Lives In Series Of Fire Incidents In The State

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Cross River State Government has condoled with all the families of those who lost their lives in the series of fire incidents in the State.

The state Commissioner for Information, Rosemary Archibong expressed the condolences of the state government yesterday in Calabar.

Over 10 persons were reportedly killed in an inferno that engulfed a tank farm at the Calabar Free Trade Zone on Saturday.

There was also another gas explosion in Ikom and the surviving victims of the Nyanghasang football viewing center electrocution incident.

Describing the incidents as unfortunate, the State Government also sympathized with the family of Mr. Eddie Bekom, a staff of the state owned Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, CRBC Ikom, who died along with his wife and daughter after the Ikom gas fire disaster.

The Commissioner used the occasion to insist that the state kept all the promises made to the Nyanghasang community and the families of the football viewing center electrocution tragedy as well as approved appropriate support for the Ikom gas fire victims.

The Commissioner also urged Cross Riverians to always think safety first in all endeavors.

Short Link:

