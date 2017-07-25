Tuesday, July 25, 2017
CrossRiverWatch Obtains Details Of Stolen CRUTECH Bus

Jonathan Ugbal
By Jonathan Ugbal

CrossRiverWatch has obtained the details of the stolen 32-seater Toyota coaster bus belonging to the Okuku campus of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH).

The vehicle which is white in color is marked with blue ink; “Cross River University of Technology Okuku Campus.” The markings are all in capital letters.

The license registration plate reads: “CROSS RIVER 06H 10 CH.”

The engine number is: “2TR9463226,” while the Chassis number is: “JTGFK518X04011184”s

CrossRiverWatch had reported that the bus was stolen last weekend with sources saying the thieves had driven it through a cassava farm located near the institution’s lecture rooms with the management at loss how it happened.

Several mails to the Public Relations Office and the institution’s registrar have not been replied.

But, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Onen told CrossRiverWatch on phone that: “I have not received any update on the matter yet especially as it does not concern the main campus.”

He however advised this reporter to reach out to the Vice Chancellor, Registrar or Dean of the faculty where the bus was stolen for more details.

