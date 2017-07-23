Monday, July 24, 2017
CRUTECH School Bus Stolen

Jonathan Ugbal
By Ushang Ewa

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch indicates that a 32 seater Toyota Coaster vehicle has been stolen from the Okuku campus of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH).

The bus is white in color and was reportedly stolen on Thursday night with the institution’s management at loss how it happened.

The Okuku campus of the varsity houses the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and the bus was part of the intervention the institution has received from the Education Trust Fund (ETF).

An ex student of the faculty who resides nearby told CrossRiverWatch on phone that a path was cleared through the bush close to one of the lecture rooms with the tire tracks of the bus seen along while security personnel say the bus was spotted along Abakaliki road in neighboring Ebonyi state.

Calls to the line of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh did not connect at the time of going to press with a mail sent to the Public Relations Department of the institution Sunday morning yet to be replied.

