Defense Headquarters Release Scanty Report On Calabar Navy Vs Police Clash

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Defense Headquarters (DHQ) in Nigeria on Friday released a scanty report on the May 30, 2015 clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Police Force which left 2 policemen dead and 1 naval rating injured.

DHQ spokesperson, Major general John Enenche who presented the report alongside that of the bombing of Internally Displaced Persons in Rann, Borno state and the clash between Nigerian Army and Police personnel in Damaturu, Yobe state said that the DHQ investigative panels had concluded its findings on the issues after the incidents with recommendations made.

“The Defense Headquarters constituted Boards of Inquiry to investigate the incidents and come up with their reports. However, some of the Services and commands who were directly affected also constituted their Boards of Inquiry in line with service regulations.

“In all, Defense Headquarters was equally provided with the reports of all the other Boards constituted, to investigate the various incidents.

“Going by the ethics and best military practices, all the reports were harnessed by a final Board at the Defence Headquarters, to have a clear picture of the incidents.

“Thereafter, comprehensive reports of each of the incidents were produced. Each covered the cause of incidents and recommendations among others. I will now highlight the aforementioned, against each incident,” he said.

On the clash between Nigerian Navy and Police Personnel in Calabar, the report read:

“Cause: On 30 May 2017, there was a clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police in Calabar, that led to the death of 2 policemen and shooting of a naval personnel, which was investigated. The incident equally resulted in the destruction of properties. It was found that, the immediate cause was a misunderstanding between a naval rating and a policeman that escalated. Thus, recommendations were made to forestall future occurrences.

“Recommendations: It was recommended that:

The Nigerian Navy and Police, should institute further investigation to identify erring personnel for sanctions. Security services should periodically remind their personnel to always comply with standing regulations at all times and places.”

Furthermore, Eneche called on Nigerians and the general public “to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tackle security challenges, while the troops remain committed to carrying out its roles professionally.”

