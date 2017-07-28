Friday, July 28, 2017
Displaced Bakassi Indigenes Get Training On Skill Development

By Oto-Obong Clement

In a bid to complete the rehabilitation cycle of the internally displaced persons in Bakassi, some concerned individuals have joined in the fray of those seeking to support the indigenes through several intervention programs.

One of such is a recent skill acquisition and training program organized by a philanthropist, Mrs. Sarah Archibong who led a team that trained IDPs on the production of liquid soap, shampoo and disinfectants.

One of the facilitators in the training which comprised of youths, women and children, Mr. Nyoki Ita told the displaced persons that the training is different from what others have been doing, as the organizer is not only “giving them fish, but teaching them how to catch fish.”

Nyoki said the production of the household products can be started with little capital, and has the potential of fetching the producer up to a million naira.

Mrs. Achibong posited that the welfare of IDPs cannot be left in the hands of government alone and solicited the support of well-meaning individuals in the society to help the IDPs settle well and have something doing by themselves.

She said the training which also saw her distribute relief materials that included clothes, shoes, rice, cream, noodles, sanitizers, tooth brushes, exercise books, pencils, pen, clothes and other materials will be sustained.

Some IDPs who spoke to CrossRiverWatch commended Mrs. Archibong for her gesture, especially for supporting the education of their children.

