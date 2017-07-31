Monday, July 31, 2017
Elephants Go 70 Home Games Unbeaten, Break Kano Pillars 1 – 0 In Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

Enyimba FC of Aba on Sunday in Calabar continued their impressive record at home against Kano Pillars FC after beating the Sai Masu Gida 1 – 0 in match day 32 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Peoples Elephant have also gone 70 games unbeaten at home in the league after the victory secured by their skipper, Mfon Udoh.

A tense first half encounter produced no goals and the second continued in the same way until center referee, Wole Adeniyi awarded a penalty to Enyimba which Udoh despatched with relish much to the chagrin of the away team.

His penalty added salt to injury as Pillars Junior Lokasa was given his matching orders earlier on.

The results leaves Enyimba fourth on the log with 50 points, just 1 point behind Akwa United on 51 points who occupy the last continental spot.

Also, Akwa United has a superior goal difference (8) having scored 38 times this season to Enyimba’s (5) with the Elephants conceding a goal less than United’s 26.

