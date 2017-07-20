Enyimba Leaves It Late To Shoot Down Lobi Stars In Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Enyimba football club of Aba Wednesday shot down Lobi Stars FC of Benue in match day 30 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Pride of Benue took the lead through midfielder Tony Okpotu in the 18th minute after he pounced on a sloppy back pass from defender, Kelly Kester to slot pass the Enyimba’s goalkeeper.

A tense first 45 minutes produced no other goal and it looked as if Lobi stars will walk away with a 0-1 victory after beating Remo stars in Sunday’s 5 goal thriller until the People’s Elephants Captain, Mfon Udoh leveled matters in the 86th minute after a brief team play.

Things went downward for the Stars after that with Skipper Udoh’s goal inspiring the People’s Elephant to press harder for a second and were gifted after Ikechukwu Ibenegbu converted a free kick in the 90th minute for the home side to coast to victory.

Enyimba now sit 4th on the log with 47 points from 30 games and are behind Akwa United on goal difference though Akwa United has a game at hand.

MFM FC sit 2nd in the standings with 49 points after 29 league games and will qualify with Plateau United who currently top the league with 54 points if the standings don’t change at the end of the season with the 3rd placed team partaking in the CAF Confederations cup.

